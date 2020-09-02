The technical team of the Afghan government has already arrived in Doha for talks with the Taliban, and the delegation itself is expected to arrive on Thursday, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik

"A technical team from the Afghan government's negotiation team has arrived in Doha and the negotiation team is scheduled to arrive in Doha on Thursday for talks with the Taliban. The first discussion will be on a ceasefire," the source said.