UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Gov't Technical Team Arrives In Doha, Delegation Expected Thursday - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:31 PM

Afghan Gov't Technical Team Arrives in Doha, Delegation Expected Thursday - Source

The technical team of the Afghan government has already arrived in Doha for talks with the Taliban, and the delegation itself is expected to arrive on Thursday, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The technical team of the Afghan government has already arrived in Doha for talks with the Taliban, and the delegation itself is expected to arrive on Thursday, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik.

"A technical team from the Afghan government's negotiation team has arrived in Doha and the negotiation team is scheduled to arrive in Doha on Thursday for talks with the Taliban. The first discussion will be on a ceasefire," the source said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha From Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 735 new COVID-19 cases, ..

4 minutes ago

Local assembling of electric buses will start next ..

30 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares her experience about “lights ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy’s Relief Operation Continues In Ra ..

47 minutes ago

Agricultural sector receives banking facilities wo ..

48 minutes ago

Members of NA Standing Committee on S&T visit NUST

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.