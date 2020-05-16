(@FahadShabbir)

The peace process in Afghanistan is being undermined by the Taliban's continuous violence, whereas the government is committed to establishing peace, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The peace process in Afghanistan is being undermined by the Taliban's continuous violence, whereas the government is committed to establishing peace, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Friday.

Over the past week, two deadly attacks targeting civilians shook Afghanistan. On Tuesday, a maternity ward of the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul was attacked, resulting in the death of 24 people, including women and infants. The second attack took place shortly later at a police chief's funeral in the eastern Nangarhar province, leaving 24 people killed and 68 others injured.

"The main obstacle to the peace process and the perpetrator of the ongoing violence, war and destruction in the country are the Taliban," Sediqqi said on Twitter.

According to the presidential spokesman, the Afghan government has never backed down the peace process while the Taliban have abandoned their commitment to ceasefire and peace talks with the government, as demanded by the people of Afghanistan and the international community.

"The intention of the government is peace and no one should doubt it.

The Taliban chose war, and the country's security forces are not going to stop efforts to protect the lives and property of people," Sediqqi said in a tweet.

He said an investigation into the attack on the Kabul hospital was underway.

The statement came in response to a tweet by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad earlier in the day, who discouraged from attributing the deadly attacks to the Taliban prematurely. He said that the attack was likely committed by the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) as part of an effort to disrupt the peace process in Afghanistan.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of talks. It came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks, subject to a mutual exchange of prisoners.

There has been little progress to the peace process ever since, chiefly due to an internal power crisis in Kabul and disruptions during the prisoners' swap.