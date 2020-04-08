UrduPoint.com
Afghan Govt To Release 100 Taliban Prisoners: Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, an official told AFP, a day after the insurgents said they were walking out of talks with Kabul over a delayed prisoner exchange

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, an official told AFP, a day after the insurgents said they were walking out of talks with Kabul over a delayed prisoner exchange.

"The peace process should move forward," Javid Faisal, spokesman for Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council, told AFP.

Your Thoughts and Comments

