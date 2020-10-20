(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kabul administration wants the right to freedom of expression to remain in the Afghan constitution after peace negotiations with the Taliban movement end, Sharifa Zurmati Wardak, a member of the government's negotiating team at the ongoing talks in Doha, said on Tuesday

"We defend the values of the constitution, of which freedom of expression is a part. One of our main goals is to maintain freedom of expression under the constitution of the Islamic Republic," Zurmati said.

Khalid Noor, another member of the Afghan government's team of negotiators, said that a "strong discussion" on controversial issues was necessary and neither side wanted the peace talks to end in a stalemate.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. Both sides have expressed their commitment to reaching a long-lasting ceasefire, despite the occasional resumption of violence. Key topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system and a range of social issues. The Taliban movement wants the country to adopt the Islamic system of governance.