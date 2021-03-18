UrduPoint.com
Afghan Gov't Wants Taliban To Speed Up Doha Talks - Presidential Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The Afghan government has made every effort to expedite peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar and expects the militants to do the same, a senior presidential adviser told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On our side, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has made every effort to speed it up, but on the other side, they [Taliban] need to press the process faster," Nader Nadery said.

Nadery is in Moscow for a Russia-sponsored international conference on Afghan peace, which also features the Taliban. Parallel talks between the two are continuing in Doha, he said.

"Our delegation is still in Doha. Some members of the negotiation team like us came here [to Moscow], but others are continuing the talks," he told Sputnik.

Nadery said negotiators in Doha had recently made headway in discussing basic elements of the ceasefire with the insurgency, a key demand of the Afghan government. "We need to continue that," he added.

