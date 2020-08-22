DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A working group of the Afghan government will arrive in Tajikistan to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two Central Asian countries, the Tajik presidential press service told Sputnik on Friday.

"The agreement on the arrival of a working group of the Afghan government to find ways and means of expanding diversified interstate cooperation was reached during a telephone conversation between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, held on Friday," the press service said.

During the phone talks, the sides also discussed the strengthening of cooperation in the field of security, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime and drug trafficking, in a bilateral format, as well as on the regional and international scale.

The leaders also paid special attention to implementing small and large regional and international projects in various fields, the press service said, adding that the bilateral cooperation was called a priority in the foreign policy of Tajikistan and Afghanistan.