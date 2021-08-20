Afghan Guards at UK Embassy in Kabul Deny Evacuation Efforts - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Afghans who were guarding the UK Embassy in Kabul are still unable to leave Afghanistan despite claims by the UK armed forces minister that their evacuation is underway at the airport, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The minister of Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, James Heappey said earlier on Friday that the guards are at Kabul's airport and their evacuation is ongoing. The comment came after the country's government faced backlash over reports that more than 100 Afghan guards that served the British Embassy in Kabul are denied British protection.

The Guardian contacted the guards and at least one of them tried to reach the airport on his own. Two more guards were still at their houses as of Friday morning, as they did not get any notification to go to the airport.

They also stated that they have not heard from their contractor GardaWorld or from any British official regarding evacuation plans.

"There are thousands of people at the airport. It's impossible to get inside. We have heard nothing about an evacuation," one of the guards told the paper.

Many European countries are making efforts to evacuate Afghan personnel who worked for their diplomatic missions, western organizations, NGOs and NATO in various capacities. Afghans who worked for foreign organization are apprehensive of retributions by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), which took over the capital on Sunday.