UrduPoint.com

Afghan Guards At UK Embassy In Kabul Deny Evacuation Efforts - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Afghan Guards at UK Embassy in Kabul Deny Evacuation Efforts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Afghans who were guarding the UK Embassy in Kabul are still unable to leave Afghanistan despite claims by the UK armed forces minister that their evacuation is underway at the airport, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The minister of Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, James Heappey said earlier on Friday that the guards are at Kabul's airport and their evacuation is ongoing. The comment came after the country's government faced backlash over reports that more than 100 Afghan guards that served the British Embassy in Kabul are denied British protection.

The Guardian contacted the guards and at least one of them tried to reach the airport on his own. Two more guards were still at their houses as of Friday morning, as they did not get any notification to go to the airport.

They also stated that they have not heard from their contractor GardaWorld or from any British official regarding evacuation plans.

"There are thousands of people at the airport. It's impossible to get inside. We have heard nothing about an evacuation," one of the guards told the paper.

Many European countries are making efforts to evacuate Afghan personnel who worked for their diplomatic missions, western organizations, NGOs and NATO in various capacities. Afghans who worked for foreign organization are apprehensive of retributions by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), which took over the capital on Sunday.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Russia United Kingdom Sunday From Government Airport

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

2 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.