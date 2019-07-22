UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Gun Battle Kills 16 Fighters In Western Farah Province

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:37 PM

Afghan gun battle kills 16 fighters in western Farah province

A total of 16 fighters including 12 militants and four policemen were killed as a clash broke out in western Farah province on Sunday, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said Monday

FARAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 16 fighters including 12 militants and four policemen were killed as a clash broke out in western Farah province on Sunday, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said Monday.

The clash, according to Mohib, erupted late last night after the militants stormed some security checkpoints in Darabad and Haider Gholi areas outside the provincial capital Farah city, triggering heavy battles and resulting in 12 deaths, including 14 militants and four policemen.

Nine more insurgents and three security personnel were injured, the official said. Taliban militants haven't commented yet.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Militants Police Farah Sunday

Recent Stories

Zelensky party headed for absolute majority in Ukr ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with deep losses 22 July 2019 ..

5 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami Indian Occupied Kashmir spokesman ..

5 minutes ago

Collective efforts needed to ensure better respons ..

5 minutes ago

Xi holds talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago

Women's Welfare and Development Centre (WWDC) star ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.