Afghan gun battle kills 16 fighters in western Farah province

FARAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 16 fighters including 12 militants and four policemen were killed as a clash broke out in western Farah province on Sunday, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said Monday.

The clash, according to Mohib, erupted late last night after the militants stormed some security checkpoints in Darabad and Haider Gholi areas outside the provincial capital Farah city, triggering heavy battles and resulting in 12 deaths, including 14 militants and four policemen.

Nine more insurgents and three security personnel were injured, the official said. Taliban militants haven't commented yet.