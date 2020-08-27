UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Head Of Peace Process Hopeful Of Talks With Taliban 'next Week'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:34 PM

Afghan head of peace process hopeful of talks with Taliban 'next week'

Afghanistan's government and the Taliban will next week begin long-delayed peace talks aimed at ending the war in the country, a top official leading the reconciliation process said Thursday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's government and the Taliban will next week begin long-delayed peace talks aimed at ending the war in the country, a top official leading the reconciliation process said Thursday.

The US-backed talks were supposed to have begun in March, but both sides are at loggerheads over a controversial prisoner swap that includes hundreds of Taliban fighters tied to deadly attacks conducted over the past two decades.

Abdullah Abdullah, who heads Afghanistan's reconciliation council, told an event organised by a Kabul-based think tank: "I can say with relative confidence that the intra-Afghan talks will begin next week.

"The negotiation team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is prepared for the talks with a firm determination to represent the strong and united voice of the Afghanpeople for a durable and dignified peace."The Taliban made no immediate comment in response to Abdullah's remarks.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prisoner Tank March Event Government Top

Recent Stories

Actual Number of COVID-19 Cases in Syria Likely fa ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Stress Need ..

1 minute ago

Lebanese Security Services Detain 25 People Involv ..

1 minute ago

Syrian talks resume despite virus cases: UN

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry expres ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish children over six to wear masks at school

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.