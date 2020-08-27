Afghan head of peace process hopeful of talks with Taliban 'next week'

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghanistan's government and the Taliban will next week begin long-delayed peace talks aimed at ending the war in the country, a top official leading the reconciliation process said Thursday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's government and the Taliban will next week begin long-delayed peace talks aimed at ending the war in the country, a top official leading the reconciliation process said Thursday.

The US-backed talks were supposed to have begun in March, but both sides are at loggerheads over a controversial prisoner swap that includes hundreds of Taliban fighters tied to deadly attacks conducted over the past two decades.

Abdullah Abdullah, who heads Afghanistan's reconciliation council, told an event organised by a Kabul-based think tank: "I can say with relative confidence that the intra-Afghan talks will begin next week.

"The negotiation team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is prepared for the talks with a firm determination to represent the strong and united voice of the Afghanpeople for a durable and dignified peace."The Taliban made no immediate comment in response to Abdullah's remarks.