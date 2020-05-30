Afghan head of peace talks says ready for dialogue with Taliban

A top Afghan official appointed to lead the much-awaited peace talks with the Taliban said Saturday his team was ready to start "at any moment" with the insurgents

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :A top Afghan official appointed to lead the much-awaited peace talks with the Taliban said Saturday his team was ready to start "at any moment" with the insurgents.

Abdullah Abdullah, who heads a council to represent the government in negotiations, said an ongoing lull in violence triggered by a surprise ceasefire offered by the insurgents had set the tone for launching the peace talks.

"The announcement of the ceasefire, a reduction in violence and the exchange of prisoners have all paved the way for a good beginning," Abdullah said at his first press conference since taking on the role.

"The negotiating team is ready to begin the talks at any moment," he said.

However, he added that there must be a fresh ceasefire during the talks.

The Taliban offered a rare three-day ceasefire that ended on Tuesday night to mark the Eid al-Fitr festival.