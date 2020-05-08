Afghan Health Minister Contracts Coronavirus Disease - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghan Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz has tested positive for COVID-19, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing the ministry

Afghanistan has so far confirmed 3,563 coronavirus cases in the country.

The biggest share of new cases was recorded in the capital city of Kabul, according to the Public Health Ministry's figures, cited by the media outlet. Cases were also reported in 12 provinces across the country.

The death toll stands at 106. A total of 468 patients have recovered.