Afghan Health Minister Quarantined at Home With COVID-19, Feeling Well - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Afghan Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz has self isolated at home after being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection and is currently feeling well, the ministry's spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Afghan media reported that Feroz had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Minister Feroz is in a good condition and is quarantined at home," the spokesman said.

Afghanistan has so far confirmed 3,563 coronavirus cases. Cases have been reported from across 12 Afghan provinces, but most of them are in the capital city of Kabul.

The death toll stands at 106, and a total of 468 patients have recovered.