Afghan Health Ministry Confirms 580 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Tops 13,000 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:28 PM

Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 580 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total above 13,000 amid a continued surge in new infections, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 580 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total above 13,000 amid a continued surge in new infections, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The latest increase in the daily number of cases is slightly below Wednesday's rise of 625 new positive tests. However, it is the eighth straight day that the ministry has confirmed more than 500 new cases of the disease.

Over half of the new cases were reported in Kabul, the broadcaster said. A total of 139 new positive tests were also reported in Herat province.

Afghanistan's COVID-19 case total now stands at 13,036, and the death toll is currently 235 after eight new fatalities were reported, the broadcaster stated.

The ministry also confirmed that the number of recoveries in the country has reached 1,209, the broadcaster stated.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that Moscow will consider any request from Kabul to provide assistance to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, although the Afghan authorities must provide more detailed information on what equipment and personnel are needed.

