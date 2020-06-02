UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Health Ministry Confirms 759 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Tops 16,000 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 06:27 PM

Afghan Health Ministry Confirms 759 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Tops 16,000 - Reports

Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 759 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total above 16,500 amid a continued surge in new infections, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 759 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total above 16,500 amid a continued surge in new infections, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 545.

At least 270 patients have died in Afghanistan since the beginning of the outbreak, while 1,450 patients have recovered.

Last week, the Afghan government eased lockdown measures for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

On May 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow will respond to a request from Kabul for assistance to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak if Kabul specifies what equipment and personnel are needed.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia Died May From Government Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB team arrives outside the residence of Shehbaz ..

38 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific operates special repatriation flights ..

39 minutes ago

UK, France Discuss Joint Efforts to Battle COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

Governor Balochistan condoles death of renowned po ..

1 minute ago

Global stocks jump on easing coronavirus crisis

1 minute ago

Hafeez Shaikh thanks China for helping overcome Co ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.