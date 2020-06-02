Afghan Health Ministry Confirms 759 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Tops 16,000 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 759 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total above 16,500 amid a continued surge in new infections, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 545.

At least 270 patients have died in Afghanistan since the beginning of the outbreak, while 1,450 patients have recovered.

Last week, the Afghan government eased lockdown measures for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

On May 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow will respond to a request from Kabul for assistance to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak if Kabul specifies what equipment and personnel are needed.