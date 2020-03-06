UrduPoint.com
Afghan Health Ministry Spokesman Says 15 People Injured In Kabul Attack

Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Afghan Health Ministry Spokesman Says 15 People Injured in Kabul Attack

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) At least 15 people were injured in the Friday attack on the ceremony in Kabul attended by the ex-chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, Health Ministry Spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.

"Fifteen people were injured in the accident," Wahidullah Mayar told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said that 18 civilians were injured and were taken to a hospital.

