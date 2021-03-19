UrduPoint.com
Afghan High Council For Reconciliation, Taliban Agree To Speed Up Peace Talks - Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

Afghan High Council for Reconciliation, Taliban Agree to Speed Up Peace Talks - Abdullah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The delegation of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation held a meeting with the Taliban movement in the Russian capital of Moscow, the sides agreed to speed up the peace talks, council chief Abdullah Abdullah told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yesterday there was a conference [in Moscow], today we had a chance to get together.

Both sides emphasized how to use the opportunities better. We didn't negotiate on topics, it was just a get together between both sides. The talks in doha will continue, perhaps there will be another conference that is supposed to be in Turkey. But [today's] get together was just to know one another, have a closer contact and also we expressed from our side that we are ready to accelerate the process. They did the same," Abdullah said.

