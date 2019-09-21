UrduPoint.com
Afghan Intelligence Captures 6 Taliban Militants In Laghman Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:36 PM

The National Directorate of Security, the Afghan intelligence agency, told Sputnik on Saturday it had arrested two Taliban commanders and four fighters in Laghman province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The National Directorate of Security, the Afghan intelligence agency, told Sputnik on Saturday it had arrested two Taliban commanders and four fighters in Laghman province.

The agency linked the group to a series of terror acts across the eastern province, including in the main city of Mihtarlam.

They were identified and captured last night.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.

