Afghan Intelligence Officials Killed In Taliban Car Bombing

Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:56 AM

Afghan Intelligence officials killed in Taliban car bombing

The Official sources say that the Taliban carried out attack on security officials which left 40 other people injured in Ghazni city.

GHAZNI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) At least seven personnel of Afghan Intelligence Agency were killed and 40 others were injured in an area in eastern province of Ghazni, the sources said here on Tuesday.

The sources said that National Directorate of Security Unit in Ghazni city was targeted, adding that the attackers used a humvee in their attack.

Wahidullah Jumazada, the Spokesperson for province’s governor also confirmed attack on Afghan security officials.

However, Taliban denied their role in the attack, saying that these were some insurgents who carried out this attack on the security officials.

“Some insurgents carried out attack in Ghazni,” said Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

The attack took place a day after President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed an agreement for power-sharing, vowing to end months –long feud.

Last week, President Ashraf Ghani had ordered security officials to take strict action against the militants after two deadly attacks that claimed lives of dozens of innocent people.

The terrorists attack on Kabul Hospital was another horrific incident which took lives of 24 people including newborns and many others, triggering global outcry against the shocking attack. A suicide attack was also conducted by the terrorists at a funeral ceremony leaving 32 people dead on the spot.

President Ashraf Ghani said that these were militants and Islamic State group which carried out all these attacks. However, Taliban denied their role in all these attacks.

After Ghani’s order to security officials for action against the insurgents, Taliban said they would carry out attacks against them [Afghan security officials].

The recent incidents of terrorists’ attacks and suicide bombs badly damaged the peace process and dialogue for peace among different groups and the government in Afghanistan.

