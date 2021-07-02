UrduPoint.com
Afghan Intelligence Prevents Plane Explosion In Country's Northwest

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:51 PM

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) reported on Friday detaining a man accused of plotting to bomb a passenger plane in the Herat province, with the thwarted attack designated as terrorist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) reported on Friday detaining a man accused of plotting to bomb a passenger plane in the Herat province, with the thwarted attack designated as terrorist.

"The General Directorate of National Security Personnel thwarted a terrorist attack plan on a Herat-Kabul flight," the authority said in a press release.

The perpetrator, named Sayed Idris, entered the Herat airport "under the guise of an artist," carrying a musical instrument inside which he planted a bomb, a hand grenade and chemicals, according to the NDS. He wanted to detonate the explosives during the flight, as stated in the press release.

Security agents detained Idris during a repeat check in Herat's Khawaja Abdullah Ansari Airport.

