Open Menu

Afghan Interim FM Meets Envoys In Qatar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Afghan interim FM meets envoys in Qatar

The interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan said Wednesday that it held talks with several countries, including the US and UK, on a range of subjects in Qatar

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):The interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan said Wednesday that it held talks with several countries, including the US and UK, on a range of subjects in Qatar.

Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is leading a delegation in the Gulf nation's capital Doha with representatives from the US, UK, Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Italy, Australia, and Canada, an official from the interim Foreign Ministry said.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the ministry's deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said "all-round detailed discussions" had been held on "recent progress IEA (Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan) made in politics economy, security, good governance, and countering drug.

"Afghanistan's interim officials from the country's Treasury and Red Crescent organization also gave presentations about their work.

Muttaqi and his delegation, said Ahmed, "provided answers in detail to the questions and concerns raised by the ambassadors of various countries."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Australia Canada Twitter Qatar Doha Progress Spain Italy United Kingdom South Korea Netherlands Post From

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Ra ..

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

3 minutes ago
 Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts W ..

Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts With CIS Countries

4 minutes ago
 UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

19 minutes ago
 Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's ..

Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

4 minutes ago
 SC rejects request for full court bench

SC rejects request for full court bench

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews preparations to tackle rain ..

4 minutes ago
Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Sp ..

Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Special Status of Jammu, Kashmir ..

4 minutes ago
 China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardles ..

China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardless of int'l landscape: Xi

34 minutes ago
 Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaire ..

Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaired by DC Lower Dir

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible ..

Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible flood

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocate ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocates over AED2.8mn for seventh-ed ..

49 minutes ago
 Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World