Afghan interim FM meets envoys in Qatar

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):The interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan said Wednesday that it held talks with several countries, including the US and UK, on a range of subjects in Qatar.

Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is leading a delegation in the Gulf nation's capital Doha with representatives from the US, UK, Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Italy, Australia, and Canada, an official from the interim Foreign Ministry said.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the ministry's deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said "all-round detailed discussions" had been held on "recent progress IEA (Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan) made in politics economy, security, good governance, and countering drug.

"Afghanistan's interim officials from the country's Treasury and Red Crescent organization also gave presentations about their work.

Muttaqi and his delegation, said Ahmed, "provided answers in detail to the questions and concerns raised by the ambassadors of various countries."