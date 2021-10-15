UrduPoint.com

Afghan Interim Gov't Not Reflecting Plurality Of Views In Society - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:19 PM

Afghan Interim Gov't Not Reflecting Plurality of Views in Society - Putin

The Taliban-led (banned in Russia) interim government in Afghanistan does not reflect the plurality of views of the society, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Taliban-led (banned in Russia) interim government in Afghanistan does not reflect the plurality of views of the society, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The transitional government formed by the Taliban does not, unfortunately, reflect the views of the entire Afghan society.

At the same time, the intention to hold general elections is announced, measures are being taken to resume the work of government bodies," Putin said at an online meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of state, adding that "together within the framework of the CIS we will monitor that these promises are supported by deeds."

