Afghan Interior Minister Declares Victory Over IS Terror Group In Country - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

Afghan Interior Minister Declares Victory Over IS Terror Group in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Acting Afghan Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi announced on Sunday that the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) had been defeated in the country, while remaining small cells would be eliminated, media reported.

The minister declared the victory over the terror group in eastern Nangarhar province, where he was introducing a new police chief, according to Afghanistan's 1TV channel.

Nangarhar is considered to be a key province since it was where IS first emerged in the country in 2014 and established its stronghold.

Andarabi noted that some IS cells still remained in the country, shifting to other provinces, and pledged to destroy them.

IS announced the creation of its branch in Afghanistan in January 2015, having launched a number of deadly attacks on civilians and soldiers.

