KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Afghan Interior Ministry acknowledged on Monday that a plane had collapsed in the eastern Ghazni province, adding that the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Media reports emerged earlier in the day, saying that an Ariana Afghan Airlines' aircraft had crashed in Ghazni, while a source told Sputnik that it was a plane of the Afghan National Army.

The Defense Ministry has not made any comment on the matter.

Second Vice President Sarwar Danish also confirmed that a transport plane collapsed at around 1:30 p.m. (09:00 GMT) in Ghazni's Deh Yak district.

The Ghazni police chief and the provincial authority confirmed as well that the Ariana Afghan Airlines flight had collapsed.

Meanwhile, the Ariana Afghan Airlines rejected the crash of its plane.