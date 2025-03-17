Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Interior Ministry spokesperson Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani says media reports claiming Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation are false and hold no truth

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) The Afghan Ministry of Interior on Monday denied the reports regarding the resignation of Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The Afghanistan’s state news agency reported that Interior Ministry spokesperson Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani told the media that the reports claiming Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation are false and hold no truth.

The spokesperson urged the media to report facts and avoid spreading rumors and propaganda.

It may be mentioned here that a day earlier, the reports surfaced claiming that Sirajuddin Haqqani had submitted his resignation to Afghan Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who had accepted it.

The media reports suggested that internal disputes within Taliban leadership and Haqqani’s prolonged absence from ministerial duties were reasons behind his resignation.

Additionally, the reports claimed that differences between the Haqqani Network and the Taliban’s central leadership also stemmed from disagreements over women's rights.