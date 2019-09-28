UrduPoint.com
Afghan Interior Ministry Registers 68 Incidents Across Country During Presidential Voting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:38 PM

Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat told Sputnik on Saturday that 68 security incidents had been registered across the country during the presidential election

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Khoshal Sadat told Sputnik on Saturday that 68 security incidents had been registered across the country during the presidential election.

Another source in the Interior Ministry told Sputnik that the incidents had left three police officers killed and 78 more injured.

Afghan citizens vote on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.

5 million people registered for casting their ballots. However, the election process was threatened by attacks, launched by the Taliban Islamist group, which vowed to disrupt the voting.

The Taliban said on Saturday morning that the group had blocked access to polling stations in some provinces and attacked some centers. A missile attack in the southern province of Urozgan left a child killed and seven people injured, while an explosion at a polling station in the southern city of Kandahar injured 16 people.

