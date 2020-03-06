Afghan Interior Ministry Says 27 Dead, 29 Injured In Kabul Attack - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:38 PM
Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that 27 people were killed in an attack in Kabul on Friday, while 29 more were injured in the incident, media reported
According to the TOLO broadcaster, the gunmen attacked a ceremony, attended by top politician Abdullah Abdullah, former president Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council, Mohammad Karim Khalili, from a nearby building that was under construction.