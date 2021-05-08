Afghan Interior Ministry Says 35 Injured in Explosion Near School in Kabul

The Afghan Interior Ministry on Saturday confirmed an explosion near a school in Kabul and said 35 people were taken to hospital with injuries

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The Afghan Interior Ministry on Saturday confirmed an explosion near a school in Kabul and said 35 people were taken to hospital with injuries.

The blast occurred near the Seyed Al-Shohada School in the 13th security district of Kabul at 4:27 pm local time (11:57 GMT), the ministry's spokesman, Tariq Ariani, said in a statement.

A medical source told Sputnik that 49 people were injured, while a local civilian source said 27 students were killed.

Earlier media reports suggested 15 people were dead and 20 injured in the explosion.