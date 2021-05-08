UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Interior Ministry Says 35 Injured In Explosion Near School In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:51 PM

Afghan Interior Ministry Says 35 Injured in Explosion Near School in Kabul

The Afghan Interior Ministry on Saturday confirmed an explosion near a school in Kabul and said 35 people were taken to hospital with injuries

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The Afghan Interior Ministry on Saturday confirmed an explosion near a school in Kabul and said 35 people were taken to hospital with injuries.

The blast occurred near the Seyed Al-Shohada School in the 13th security district of Kabul at 4:27 pm local time (11:57 GMT), the ministry's spokesman, Tariq Ariani, said in a statement.

A medical source told Sputnik that 49 people were injured, while a local civilian source said 27 students were killed.

Earlier media reports suggested 15 people were dead and 20 injured in the explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Media

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

6 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

6 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

6 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

6 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.