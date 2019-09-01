UrduPoint.com
Afghan Interior Ministry Says 56 Taliban Militants Killed In Military Operation In Kunduz

Sun 01st September 2019

Afghan Interior Ministry Says 56 Taliban Militants Killed in Military Operation in Kunduz

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) A total of 56 Taliban militants were killed in Afghanistan's northern city of Kunduz following clashes between the group and government forces, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

On Saturday, the Taliban attacked Kunduz, with Afghan forces repelling the attack. After the government reclaimed control of the city later that day, it said that at least 35 Taliban fighters had been killed.

"[Afghanistan's] National Directorate of Security and Commando Force conducted joint clearance operations in Kunduz province on Saturday night. In the meantime, the city of Kunduz has been completely cleared and 56 Taliban have been killed," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that 20 Afghan security forces and five civilians were killed and 85 civilians and soldiers were injured as a result of the military operation in Kunduz.

On Sunday, the Afghan government also released information that parallel to the attack on Kunduz, the Taliban had launched an attack on the nearby city of Pul-i-Khumri, where clashes currently continue.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan has long been torn by fighting between government troops and the Taliban, who earlier on Sunday concluded the ninth round of peace negotiations with the United States.

