KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) A blast erupted near the Green Village compound in Kabul on Monday, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

"The explosion took place around 9:50 in the evening near the Green Bridge in the 9th district of Kabul. Details to follow," the ministry tweeted.

The walled-off compound houses foreign embassies.