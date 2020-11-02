UrduPoint.com
Afghan Interior Ministry Spokesman Says Death Toll In Kabul University Attack Stands At 19

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:17 PM

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has said on Monday evening that the death toll from an armed attack at Kabul University currently stands at 19, in addition to the three terrorists who launched the assault

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has said on Monday evening that the death toll from an armed attack at Kabul University currently stands at 19, in addition to the three terrorists who launched the assault.

"The brutal terrorist attack at Kabul University has ended after the three terrorists were killed. Nineteen people were killed and 22 others were injured in the incident," Arian wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, security sources told Sputnik that 20 students had been killed in the attack.

The Afghan Presidential Palace has accused the Taliban of launching the attack, although the militant organization has denied any involvement.

Senior Afghan politicians, including the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, have condemned the brutal attack in the Afghan capital.

Monday's attack follows in the wake of a bomb blast at an education center in Kabul on October 26 that left at least 20 people dead, most of whom were teenage students.

