Afghan, International Forces, Taliban Agree to 7-day Violence Reduction Plan - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Afghanistan will begin a seven-day process of reduction in violence from all sides as a pre-condition to an anticipated peace deal between the United States and Taliban representatives, media reported on Friday.

A spokesman for the Afghan government's National Security Council, Javid Faisal, confirmed that the Afghan forces are ready to implement the plan, which is set to kick in at midnight, and expressed hope that the Taliban forces will do the same, according to the Tolo news outlet.

"We hope that the Taliban will reduce violence as per the commitments," Faisal was quoted as saying.

According to Tolo News' sources, the Taliban have agreed to reduce their attacks on Afghan and foreign military bases and cease attacks in population points, while the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the NATO Resolute Support Mission Forces ” who often support ANDSF sorties ” will not conduct any operations throughout the country.

The sources also told Tolo News that a US-Afghan monitoring team will observe Taliban activity during the seven-day period.

US and Taliban representatives have been conducting detailed negotiations in Qatar's capital city Doha to broker a peace deal for the nearly 19-year conflict in the country.