Afghan Investigators Find Bodies Of 2 People Killed By Policemen In Ghazni - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Afghan prosecutors investigating the disappearance of two men in the province of Ghazni found the bodies of the victims at a police station, the local police said on Friday.

The bodies were recovered and handed over to the family, the statement read.

The investigators found the bodies after five policemen who were arrested last year over suspected links to the disappearance of the men pleaded guilty to murdering them and hiding their corpses near the police station in the city of Ghazni.

The investigation also revealed that the former commander of Ghazni security forces, Gen. Farid Ahmad Mashal, was involved in the crime and took timely legal measures in response to the incident.

More Stories From World

