Afghan, Iranian Presidents Hold Phone Talks To Discuss Soleimani's Death - Press Release

Sun 05th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani held a phone call on Sunday to discuss the US military operation that killed killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, a press release on Rouhani's official website stated.

The Afghan president expressed his condolences over the death of Soleimani, and stressed that his government will strive to promote peace in the region.

"Iran's security is our security and the efforts of the Afghan government and nation will be to promote peace, stability and brotherhood," Ghani stated.

Iranian President Rouhani also expressed his wishes for peace and stability in Afghanistan, and also stated that Iran was not an aggressor in the region.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated any act of aggression or even tension with the United States, and Iran's actions have always been a response to the American aggression," Rouhani said during the conversation.

In the early hours of Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

US President Donald Trump said the recent strikes were a preemptive, defensive move to prevent war, although later claimed that Washington has identified 52 further Iranian targets at which US forces are ready to strike. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

The international community has called for restraint and dialogue in the wake of rising international tensions.

