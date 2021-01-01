UrduPoint.com
Afghan Journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq Assassinated In Central Province Of Ghor - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:59 PM

Afghan Journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq Assassinated in Central Province of Ghor - Source

Afghan journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq has been assassinated in the central Afghan province of Ghor, sources told a Sputnik correspondent on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Afghan journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq has been assassinated in the central Afghan province of Ghor, sources told a Sputnik correspondent on Friday.

The Tolo news agency reported, citing Mohammad Aref Abir, the spokesman of Ghor's government, that the journalist headed a local radio broadcaster, Radio Sada-e-Ghor.

On Monday, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-governmental organization said that Afghanistan was among "the five deadliest countries" for journalists, along with India, Iraq, Mexico and Pakistan. On December 21, RSF reported on the killing of Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad in the eastern province of Ghazni. Just three days later, the Afghan interior ministry said that women's rights activist Freshta Kohistani was shot in the northeastern province of Kapisa.

