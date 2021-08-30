UrduPoint.com

Afghan Journalists Call On UN, Rights Groups To Provide Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Afghan Journalists Call on UN, Rights Groups to Provide Protection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) As many as 150 Afghan journalists, photographs and cameramen signed an open letter calling on the United Nations, the international community, and human rights organizations to protect them from threats.

"Considering the increasing challenges and threats facing media workers, as well as their families and property, we urge the United Nations and donor countries to take action to save our lives and our families," the letter read as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster on Monday.

The world "must take action to save our lives and those of our families," reporter Ahmad Navid Kawosh was cited as saying.

Earlier in August, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) reportedly announced that journalists can return to their workplaces and were free to analyze the situation in the country. However, the UN has already raised the alarm over a number of killings of journalists in Afghan regions captured by the movement. In addition, the International Federation of Journalists has received over 2,000 requests from Afghan journalists for facilitating their evacuation from Afghanistan.

