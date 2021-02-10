Afghan, Kazakh Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations During Phone Conversation - Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday discussed the bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the presidential office said.

"President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Kassym-Jomart K. Tokayev President of the Republic of Kazakhstan spoke this morning by phone. In this phone conversation, both sides talked over the expansion of bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process and regional issues," the office said in a statement, adding that among other discussed issues were the situation with Afghan students in Kazakhstan, trade relations and economic cooperation between Kabul and Nur-Sultan.

According to the Kazakh side, Ghani thanked Nur-Sultan for its support in the intra-Afghan dialogue as well as effective economic assistance to Afghanistan.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev affirmed the immutability of Kazakhstan's course to fully support the Afghan state ... Kazakhstan President noted that in order to intensify comprehensive ties with Afghanistan, he created the institute of a special envoy with the rank of ambassador-at-large," the office of the Kazakh president said in a statement.

Ghani is said to have been invited to visit Kazakhstan to discuss further cooperation between the two countries.