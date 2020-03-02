Afghan land will not be used against anyone in future: Talibans

(@fidahassanain)

Talibans also recognized and appreciated the role of Pakistan for peace deal between the US and the Taliban.

KABUL: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2, 2020) Afghan Taliban decided that they would not let “outsiders” to use their soil against any other state, the sources said here on Monday.

“We will use our land for ourselves and will not let others to use it against any other,” Taliban Spokesperson said.

This statement from the Taliban came just a day after the US and the Taliban agreed to ceasefire in Afghanistan. The peace deal was signed in Doha which was attended by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Taliban leaders and leaders from different countries including Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to accept each other’s conditions which reflect that the agreement was conditional. Under the agreement, the US will remove its troops from Afghanistan if the Taliban upheld its conditions.

In their statement on Monday, Taliban welcomed the US step of resolving this issue through the dialogue and termed it a “positive step”. They said that the solution through the dialogue was in the better interest of both sides.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Taliban and Afghan people should talk directly to Pakistan. The U.S. was planning to withdraw and they would always remain neighbors. He said

“I will not ask Washington to play a role If I have an issue with Afghanistan,” Shah Mehmood added. He stated that Pakistan convinced everyone that there was no military solution to the 18-year conflict in Afghanistan. The Doha agreement was signed by U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Washington committed to a full withdrawal in 14 months, and to working with allied international forces to do the same – contingent on the Taliban keeping a pledge to renounce violence and sever ties with militant organizations threatening the United States and its allies under the peace deal.