Afghan Lawmaker Among Injured As 9 Killed in Kabul Bomb Blast - Police Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Afghan lawmaker Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak has been injured in a bomb blast in Kabul that has left at least nine people dead, sources in the Afghan capital's police department told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Nine people were killed and several others were injured in the blast," a police source said.

The blast was believed to have targeted Wardak's vehicle. The Afghan lawmaker is said to have survived the incident, according to law enforcement sources.