UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Lawmaker Among Injured As 9 Killed In Kabul Bomb Blast - Police Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Afghan Lawmaker Among Injured As 9 Killed in Kabul Bomb Blast - Police Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) Afghan lawmaker Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak has been injured in a bomb blast in Kabul that has left at least nine people dead, sources in the Afghan capital's police department told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Nine people were killed and several others were injured in the blast," a police source said.

The blast was believed to have targeted Wardak's vehicle. The Afghan lawmaker is said to have survived the incident, according to law enforcement sources.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Afghanistan Kabul Police Bomb Blast Vehicle Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

26 minutes ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

10 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.