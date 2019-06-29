(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Mir Rahman Rahmani, a lawmaker from the Afghan province of Parwan, was elected on Saturday as the speaker of the Afghan lower house, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Rahmani, an ethnic Tajik, received 136 votes with 245 parliamentarians present, securing the necessary majority and defeating Khan Muhammad Wardak, an ethnic Pashtun.

Rahmani's election ended the months-long dispute between two ethnic groups they represented within the house.

Rahmani was initially declared the speaker of the lower house, but supporters of a rival candidate, Kamal Nasir Osuli, refused to recognize the results of the controversial vote, which led to a deadlock in the chamber.