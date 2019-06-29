Afghan Lawmaker Rahmani Elected New Speaker Of Parliament's Lower House
Mir Rahman Rahmani, a lawmaker from the Afghan province of Parwan, was elected on Saturday as the speaker of the Afghan lower house, a Sputnik correspondent reported
Rahmani, an ethnic Tajik, received 136 votes with 245 parliamentarians present, securing the necessary majority and defeating Khan Muhammad Wardak, an ethnic Pashtun.
Rahmani's election ended the months-long dispute between two ethnic groups they represented within the house.
Rahmani was initially declared the speaker of the lower house, but supporters of a rival candidate, Kamal Nasir Osuli, refused to recognize the results of the controversial vote, which led to a deadlock in the chamber.