Afghan Lawmakers Fail To Elect Lower Chamber Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Afghan lawmakers on Wednesday again failed to elect the speaker of the House of the People, telling Sputnik they disagreed over rule of law.

"We will not compromise on rule of law," a group of lawmakers said.

The dispute has been on since May.

Afghan lawmakers are divided in two groups, with Pashtun lawmakers backing Kamal Naser Osuli and ethnic Tajiks supporting Mir Rahman Rahmani.

Rahmani has a stronger claim after obtaining 123 votes in the lower, 249-seat chamber of parliament, falling one vote short of the required 50 percent. His opponent, Osuli, obtained 55 votes.

Osuli's supporters have called for another round of voting but Rahmani's group has declared victory. The standoff has been widely criticized in the conflict-torn Afghanistan.

