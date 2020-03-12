KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Women's rights will form a crucial part of intra-Afghan talks as negotiations are set to get underway between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which itself has changed its stance on this crucial issue, Farida Hamidi, a member of Afghanistan's lower house of the National Assembly and one of the lawmakers nominated to a government delegation for the upcoming peace talks with the movement, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that two senators, Amna Afzali and Mohammad Akbar, had been elected to take part in the negotiations with the Taliban. Furthermore, five members of the lower house were appointed by their peers to the government's delegation. The nominees included two women: Fatima Aziz and Farida Hamidi.

President Ashraf Ghani will have the final say on the composition of the delegation to meet with the Taliban, which is set to comprise of roughly ten leading politicians, provincial representatives, members of the Reconciliation Leadership Council, and members of civil society.

Negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government were initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, although the country's electoral crisis, which saw Ghani and leading political rival Abdullah Abdullah hold rival inauguration ceremonies, has pushed back the start date.

For years, the Taliban have refused to negotiate with the government and has used the United States as an intermediary. Consequently, the beginning of intra-Afghan talks will mark a monumental change in the country's political landscape and one that will have a crucial impact on women's lives.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001, and during that time imposed severe restrictions on the country's female population, as women were banned from working and from gaining an education.

During a December 2001 speech, then-UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan stated that peace in Afghanistan would not be possible without the full restoration of women's rights in the country. Despite the militant organization's checkered past, Hamidi believes that the Taliban's ideology has changed since they were removed from power.

"I think the Taliban have changed a lot. We have heard some Taliban interviews and discussions; we have to accept that the Taliban have changed. This time, I think significant change is coming, as will a number of issues," Hamidi said to a Sputnik correspondent.

The lower house lawmaker added that negotiations will be complex and that both sides will have to be attentive to each other's demands.

"We will see the opposite side, what the Taliban have to say, what the demands are, and then we will decide what we have to say to the Taliban because we are the ones who are going to represent the people of Afghanistan," Hamidi remarked.

Taliban leaders themselves have said that they have changed their views on many of their core positions, but it remains to be seen if this will lead to progress in the peace process.

Hamidi, who represents Nimruz province in Afghanistan's lower house, referred to the difficulties faced by the country's women under Taliban rule and almost two decades of conflict.

"You see, during the last war in Afghanistan, women were the greatest victims.

Women were casualties, women were sacrificed completely. We will defend our rights during the negotiations and the peace process, and we will discuss all Afghanistan's laws," she remarked.

Consequently, Hamidi stated that lawmakers will ensure that Afghan women will have the right to work and receive an education in the future.

"Let's give women rights. Women will be in the community, women will go to schools, women will continue to work in government institutions, they will represent the people in parliament, Afghan women should be active in all fields and we will defend the rights of women to the full extent," the lawmaker stated.

Women's rights will be one of the most crucial issues as Afghanistan's rival parties seek to find common ground. The international community has also stressed the importance of supporting the country's female population, as a joint statement published by the governments of Russia and the United States on March 6, in the aftermath of the peace deal agreed between the US and the Taliban, stressed that any future Afghan government must respect women's rights.

INTRA-AFGHAN DIALOGUE SET TO COMMENCE

Alongside women's issues, Hamidi also stated that the government's delegation team must do all that it can to defend the country's constitution. This ensures preserving the country as a democratic republic, despite the political crisis caused by September's presidential election, the result of which was only announced this past month.

Leading Taliban officials, such as Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the organization's political office, continue to use the term "Islamic Emirate" to describe their vision for the future of the country, although US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington's lead negotiator with the militant organization, has said that this will be a red line for the international community.

Hamidi suggested that this issue will be one of the most pressing during intra-Afghan talks.

"Our republic is Islamic, we are all aware of this, the law is Islamic. We will listen to the Taliban's opinion. They will try to convince us, and we will try to convince them. We will tell them our logical reasons why we want a republic, they will also tell us why they do not want a republic, it will be known at the negotiating table," the lower house lawmaker stated.

The final composition of President Ghani's negotiating team has yet to be announced, nor has a concrete date for the start of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. However, Hamidi stressed that the five nominated lower house lawmakers should form part of the delegation.

"It is known that all [nominees] are members of parliament and have enough experience in this area to negotiate," she stated.

Tensions remain high in Afghanistan. While Ghani has agreed to release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners, a key condition for the militant organization to begin negotiations, Khalilzad on Tuesday once again stated the Taliban need to reduce attacks in the country.

It is the people of Afghanistan, and women in particular, who await the beginning of intra-Afghan talks, which will significantly shape their futures.