Afghan Leader Holds Virtual Meeting With Asian Development Bank Vice President - Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has held a virtual meeting with Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shixin Chen to discuss a range of issues, including regional connectivity, development programs and the fight against poverty, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.

"President Ashraf Ghani in a virtual meeting with Shixin Chen, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank discussed an array of issues including regional connectivity, development programs in Afghanistan, fighting poverty and environmental protection," the palace said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Afghan leader praised the ADB for its assistance in implementing development programs, building health care facilities, and fighting poverty in the country.

"Mr. Chen added that ADB will continue to assist Afghanistan to combat the second wave of covid-19. He stressed that the bank would continue to support Afghanistan as its long-term development partners, referring to the upcoming Geneva Conference on Afghanistan," the statement added.

The president said in response that the government was fully prepared to cope with the second wave of the pandemic.