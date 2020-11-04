UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Leader Holds Virtual Meeting With Asian Development Bank Vice President - Kabul

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:24 PM

Afghan Leader Holds Virtual Meeting With Asian Development Bank Vice President - Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has held a virtual meeting with Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shixin Chen to discuss a range of issues, including regional connectivity, development programs and the fight against poverty, the presidential palace said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has held a virtual meeting with Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shixin Chen to discuss a range of issues, including regional connectivity, development programs and the fight against poverty, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.

"President Ashraf Ghani in a virtual meeting with Shixin Chen, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank discussed an array of issues including regional connectivity, development programs in Afghanistan, fighting poverty and environmental protection," the palace said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Afghan leader praised the ADB for its assistance in implementing development programs, building health care facilities, and fighting poverty in the country.

"Mr. Chen added that ADB will continue to assist Afghanistan to combat the second wave of covid-19. He stressed that the bank would continue to support Afghanistan as its long-term development partners, referring to the upcoming Geneva Conference on Afghanistan," the statement added.

The president said in response that the government was fully prepared to cope with the second wave of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Bank Geneva Ashraf Ghani Asian Development Bank Government

Recent Stories

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

22 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

41 minutes ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

22 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

22 minutes ago

EU, Pakistan call for lasting humanitarian ceasefi ..

22 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister refutes allegations on elections ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.