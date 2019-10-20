Afghan Leader Pledges to Clear Haska Meyna District of IS Terrorists After Mosque Attacks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, who traveled earlier in the day to the eastern province of Nangarhar, promised to clear its Haska Meyna district of militants from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) after the recent deadly mosque blasts.

On Friday, two blasts hit the mosque located in Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna during Friday prayers. More than 70 people were killed. The Afghan authorities have condemned the mosque blasts, blaming them on the Taliban and saying that such inhumane acts will not help them reach their goals. The Taliban, in turn, also condemned the attack and refuted having any involvement.

Ghani shared his grief with the victims of the Friday attack, promising to Shniwari, one of the largest Pashtun tribes that inhabits Haska Meyna, that militants would be eliminated in the area.

"Our brave security and defense forces will hit hard and defeat the IS and other terrorist groups. All Shinwari districts will be cleared from the IS and other terrorist groups," Ghani said at a meeting with local leaders in Haska Meyna.

The president also pledged that the issue of construction of mosques in areas populated by Shinwari tribes would be prioritized by the government.