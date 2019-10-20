UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Leader Pledges To Clear Haska Meyna District Of IS Terrorists After Mosque Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

Afghan Leader Pledges to Clear Haska Meyna District of IS Terrorists After Mosque Attacks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, who traveled earlier in the day to the eastern province of Nangarhar, promised to clear its Haska Meyna district of militants from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) after the recent deadly mosque blasts.

On Friday, two blasts hit the mosque located in Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna during Friday prayers. More than 70 people were killed. The Afghan authorities have condemned the mosque blasts, blaming them on the Taliban and saying that such inhumane acts will not help them reach their goals. The Taliban, in turn, also condemned the attack and refuted having any involvement.

Ghani shared his grief with the victims of the Friday attack, promising to Shniwari, one of the largest Pashtun tribes that inhabits Haska Meyna, that militants would be eliminated in the area.

"Our brave security and defense forces will hit hard and defeat the IS and other terrorist groups. All Shinwari districts will be cleared from the IS and other terrorist groups," Ghani said at a meeting with local leaders in Haska Meyna.

The president also pledged that the issue of construction of mosques in areas populated by Shinwari tribes would be prioritized by the government.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Ashraf Ghani Mosque All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

2 hours ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

4 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.