UrduPoint.com

Afghan Library Holds Competition To Promote Book Reading

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 01:25 PM

Afghan library holds competition to promote book reading

A private library Fayazi Library, located in the western edge of Afghan capital Kabul, has launched a book reading competition recently

KABUL, Feb. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A private library Fayazi Library, located in the western edge of Afghan capital Kabul, has launched a book reading competition recently.

"With reading book, we increase knowledge, social and scientific information, and thus I want to inspire others to study," Shukiba Sahadati, a 18-year-old girl, told Xinhua.

As an attendee of the book reading competition, Sahadati believes that no country can develop without education and knowledge.

"By launching the competition of reading books, we youngsters want to encourage the people of the country, especially the young population, to study and increase knowledge as much as possible," said Sahadati.

Mohammad Nasim Amiri, head of the Fayazi Library, said, "Those who secure the first and second positions would receive cash prizes and the earner of the third position would receive a smart cellular phone as an award.

" In Afghanistan, the majority of its population are illiterate, according to Amiri.

"I am optimistic about the future of Afghanistan as the young generation of the country is love to get education and knowledge," said Amiri.

A total of 400 teenagers including 250 girls and 150 boys contested in the book reading competition, titled "You can if you want.""We should not give up our hope and should dream about a better future," said Shukria Yaqubi. A 12-grade student, Yaqubi won the first place at the book reading contest.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Education Student Young Reading Love

Recent Stories

Tarin comes under fire on social media due to his ..

Tarin comes under fire on social media due to his tweet about IMF programme

22 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity day aims to realizing unity wit ..

Kashmir Solidarity day aims to realizing unity with Kashmiris: MNA

7 seconds ago
 S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in 2021 ..

S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in 2021

9 seconds ago
 Economy to grow by 5% this year, 6% next year: Sha ..

Economy to grow by 5% this year, 6% next year: Shaukat Tarin

10 seconds ago
 Youth commits suicide in sargodha

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

7 minutes ago
 Liquor seized from air traveler

Liquor seized from air traveler

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>