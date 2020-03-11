UrduPoint.com
Afghan Lower House Of Parliament Selects Representatives For Peace Talks With Taliban

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:11 PM

The Afghan House of Representatives, the lower house of the country's National Assembly, has selected members who will join a government delegation for peace talks with the Taliban, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The Afghan House of Representatives, the lower house of the country's National Assembly, has selected members who will join a government delegation for peace talks with the Taliban, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The list of delegates includes Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, Qazi Nazir Ahmad Hanafi, Ghulam Farooq Nazari, Farida Hamidi, and Fatima Aziz.

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday signed a decree pardoning and releasing Taliban detainees in accordance with preconditions that needed to be met before negotiations could start.

The possibility of holding direct intra-Afghan talks appeared after Washington and the Taliban signed a long-awaited accord on February 29. The deal laid out a timeline for the withdrawal of some 8,600 troops out of the current 13,000 stationed in Afghanistan within 135 days. The full pullout is expected in 14 months.

The Taliban, in return, have pledged to provide guarantees that the country will not become a haven for terrorist groups.

