Afghan Media Report Shooting Near Kabul University Building
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:39 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) There was a shooting next to a university in the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported Monday, citing the Interior Ministry.
According to the Tolo news broadcaster, police have been sent to the scene.