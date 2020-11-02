UrduPoint.com
Afghan Media Report Shooting Near Kabul University Building

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:39 PM

Here was a shooting next to a university in the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported Monday, citing the Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) There was a shooting next to a university in the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported Monday, citing the Interior Ministry.

According to the Tolo news broadcaster, police have been sent to the scene.

