UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Militant Leader Hekmatyar Calls Protest For Friday In Bid To Force Ghani Out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Afghan Militant Leader Hekmatyar Calls Protest for Friday in Bid to Force Ghani Out

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, an Afghan militant leader turned politician, has called a protest in Kabul for Friday, saying Ashraf Ghani's administration must resign to pave the way for an interim government

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, an Afghan militant leader turned politician, has called a protest in Kabul for Friday, saying Ashraf Ghani's administration must resign to pave the way for an interim government.

"The demand for new widespread protests will only be the immediate and unconditional resignation of the current government and will continue until power is transferred to the new inclusive government," he told a news conference.

Hekmatyar argued that peace talks in Doha should not be limited to the presidency in Kabul and the Taliban insurgency and should involve all "influential" political parties in order to form a caretaker government acceptable for all.

The leader of the Hezb-e-Islami militant group also demanded that his fighters be released immediately and that the US withdraw troops from Afghanistan. He gave the government 10 days to comply and threatened that demonstration would otherwise spread to other major cities.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Protest Threatened Doha Ashraf Ghani All From Government

Recent Stories

PTI Government never criticizes Election Commissio ..

7 seconds ago

Two salesmen held for profiteering

9 seconds ago

BISE revises HSSC fee schedule

10 seconds ago

Oil prices rise 5% on OPEC+ speculation

12 seconds ago

Strong bar associations vital for strong judiciary ..

3 minutes ago

US Senate Panel Votes 11-9 to Support Biden's Nomi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.