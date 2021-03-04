Afghan Militant Leader Hekmatyar Calls Protest for Friday in Bid to Force Ghani Out

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, an Afghan militant leader turned politician, has called a protest in Kabul for Friday, saying Ashraf Ghani's administration must resign to pave the way for an interim government.

"The demand for new widespread protests will only be the immediate and unconditional resignation of the current government and will continue until power is transferred to the new inclusive government," he told a news conference.

Hekmatyar argued that peace talks in Doha should not be limited to the presidency in Kabul and the Taliban insurgency and should involve all "influential" political parties in order to form a caretaker government acceptable for all.

The leader of the Hezb-e-Islami militant group also demanded that his fighters be released immediately and that the US withdraw troops from Afghanistan. He gave the government 10 days to comply and threatened that demonstration would otherwise spread to other major cities.