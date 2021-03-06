Afghan Militant Leader Hekmatyar Discusses Afghan Peace Process With Russian Ambassador

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, an Afghan militant leader turned politician, met on Saturday with the Russian Ambassador in Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, to discuss the Afghan peace process, Herkmatyar's press office said.

No other details about the meeting between the leader of the Hezb-e-Islami militant group and the Russian diplomat were provided.

Earlier in March, Hekmatyar, who opposes Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, presented several demands to the Kabul administration, threatening protests in cities across the country if not heeded.

The militant leader's demands included stopping alleged targeted killings of the state's political opponents, stopping alleged preparations for a new war and pillage of national wealth, transferring of power to a new government, as well as releasing Hezb-e-Islami fighters from prisons.

The politician also claims that the Afghan government delegation in Doha engaged in peace negotiations with the Taliban movement does not represent the Afghan people.