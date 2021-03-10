Afghan Militant Leader Hekmatyar Will Attend Afghanistan Conference in Moscow - Office

The head of Afghanistan's Hezb-e-Islami Islamist militant organization, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, will attend the upcoming conference on the Afghan peace in Moscow, his office confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The head of Afghanistan's Hezb-e-Islami Islamist militant organization, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, will attend the upcoming conference on the Afghan peace in Moscow, his office confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.

Moscow will host the international conference on March 18. It will unite representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan, Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation and the Taliban.

"If the Moscow meeting is held according to the invitation, Hekmatyar will attend," the office said.