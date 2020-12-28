UrduPoint.com
Afghan Military Airstrikes Kill 11 Al-Qaeda, 2 Taliban Militants - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Afghan Air Force (AAF) strikes launched in the Nawa district of Helmand province have left 11 members of Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and two Taliban militants dead, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"AAF strikes killed 11 #Al-Qaeda & 2 #Taliban's senior members, & wounded 2 more TB in Nawa district, #Helmand," the Afghan Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter.

The Al-Qaeda members were believed to be training Taliban militants to make and use explosive devices, the ministry said, adding that a high-profile facilitator of Al-Qaeda fighters was killed in the strikes.

Clashes have intensified in southern Afghanistan over recent days. On Saturday, Afghan military airstrikes killed dozens of militants in Helmand and Kandahar provinces, the ministry said.

The Afghan government and the Taliban began peace negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha, this past September. Despite the ongoing talks, armed clashes and bomb blasts continue to take place with regular occurrence in Afghanistan.

The peace talks are set to resume on January 5, following a recess over the New Year period to give both delegations time to discuss agenda items.

